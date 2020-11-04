Peacefully passed away at Caressant Care McLaughlin in Lindsay, ON on Saturday October 31, 2020 with his family present; both at his side and virtually just shy of his 84th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Sheila Teft (2019). Loving father of the late Kerry Lea (1976), Shelley (Frank) Teefy and Martin (Kim) Teft. Proud Papa of Nick (Krista), Stacey (Glynn), Sarah (Mike), Keating and Barrett. Great-Papa to Gavynn, Kenleigh, Tanner, Callan, and Layla. Predeceased by his sisters Jennet and Lulu, his brother Elmer, and parents Lloyd and Maggie. Survived by sisters-in-law Wanda (Murray) and Maureen, along with many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Due to pandemic restrictions, Keith's family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at Foster Memorial Cemetery near Uxbridge, Ontario in May 2021. Please refer to funeral home website for future updates. If desired, donations to Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes or The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 141 Sunderland would be appreciated by our family. Online condolences can be left at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com