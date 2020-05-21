Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the young age of 94. Keith loved nothing better than flying his plane and gardening in his backyard. It was a blessing that he was able to live independently and finish the Star Trek Series several times. He also was a seaman and worked of the docks at Halifax after the explosion of 1917. Husband of Rita Gauthier (deceased). Father of: Wade (deceased); Curt (deceased) and Carolyn; Eric (Alabama); Debbie (Ottawa); Leif (Toronto); Velda (Barrie) and Steven; Miriam (Toronto) and David; Dale (Ottawa). Grandfather of: Michelle (Ottawa) and Dan; Aaron (Ottawa); Rory (Toronto) and Melissa; Alicia (Toronto); Yoseph (Toronto); Shara (Toronto). Great grandfather of: Keyahna (Toronto); Shyleigh (Toronto). The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and care workers at the Ross Memorial Hospital for their dedicated care and helpfulness. Also, a special thanks to Nelson Ouellet, and excellent electrician, who helped enormously over the past three months. Online condolences may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 21, 2020.