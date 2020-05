Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the young age of 94. Keith loved nothing better than flying his plane and gardening in his backyard. It was a blessing that he was able to live independently and finish the Star Trek Series several times. He also was a seaman and worked of the docks at Halifax after the explosion of 1917. Husband of Rita Gauthier (deceased). Father of: Wade (deceased); Curt (deceased) and Carolyn; Eric (Alabama); Debbie (Ottawa); Leif (Toronto); Velda (Barrie) and Steven; Miriam (Toronto) and David; Dale (Ottawa). Grandfather of: Michelle (Ottawa) and Dan; Aaron (Ottawa); Rory (Toronto) and Melissa; Alicia (Toronto); Yoseph (Toronto); Shara (Toronto). Great grandfather of: Keyahna (Toronto); Shyleigh (Toronto). The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and care workers at the Ross Memorial Hospital for their dedicated care and helpfulness. Also, a special thanks to Nelson Ouellet, and excellent electrician, who helped enormously over the past three months. Online condolences may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com