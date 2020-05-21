Keith James Baker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the young age of 94. Keith loved nothing better than flying his plane and gardening in his backyard. It was a blessing that he was able to live independently and finish the Star Trek Series several times. He also was a seaman and worked of the docks at Halifax after the explosion of 1917. Husband of Rita Gauthier (deceased). Father of: Wade (deceased); Curt (deceased) and Carolyn; Eric (Alabama); Debbie (Ottawa); Leif (Toronto); Velda (Barrie) and Steven; Miriam (Toronto) and David; Dale (Ottawa). Grandfather of: Michelle (Ottawa) and Dan; Aaron (Ottawa); Rory (Toronto) and Melissa; Alicia (Toronto); Yoseph (Toronto); Shara (Toronto). Great grandfather of: Keyahna (Toronto); Shyleigh (Toronto). The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and care workers at the Ross Memorial Hospital for their dedicated care and helpfulness. Also, a special thanks to Nelson Ouellet, and excellent electrician, who helped enormously over the past three months. Online condolences may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved