More Obituaries for Keith Miller
Keith Miller

Keith Miller Obituary
The family of the late Keith Miller would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation for all the messages of condolence, cards of sympathy, memorial donations, phone calls, food and support during the passing of Keith; our dear husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Many thanks to all the staff at Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre for their professional and caring assistance and to Rev. Ed Call for the comforting service and touching solo. Thank you to Dr. Marc Chayer, Jennifer and all the personal support workers for their exceptional care over the years. We also wish to extend our appreciation to Erin O'Grady and all the staff at Caressant Care Retirement Home on Mary Street for their support to Joan during this difficult time. We hope everyone is staying healthy and safe. Sincerely, Joan, Bev, Russ, Ken, Jim, John, Ann and families
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 2, 2020
