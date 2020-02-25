|
Passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Ken at the age of 92, was the beloved husband of the late Fern Bartley (née Sloan). Cherished Dad of Cindy Fraser (Herb), Sherry Squires (Ken), Ilene Arsenault, Kenny Bartley (Krista) and Tom Bartley. Loving Papa of 17, Great-Papa of 28 and Great-Great Papa of 3. Ken is now in heaven with his 2 brothers and a sister. He is survived by his siblings Glenda, Merl (Linda), and Lois (Jim). He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will take place at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Tuesday, February 25th from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place in the spring at Bethel United Cemetery, Greenbank. If desired, a memorial donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 25, 2020