Peacefully at Peterborough Extendicare on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Gwendolyne Gloria Logan (nee Martin) for 69 years. Loving father of Rita Fallis (Doug), Judy Montgomery (Ken), Charlene McQuade (Tom), Steve Logan (Christine) and Trevis Logan (Kim). Loving papa (grandpa) of Kallie, Kendra, Greg, Danielle, Brigette, Ashley, Candace, Brayden; and great-papa of Kole, Karlie, Ella, Aubree, Jasmine, Merin, Alexander, Oliver, Arya, Killian, Jemma, Bodie and Brooklyn. Predeceased by his parents Dennis and Mary (nee Revoy) Logan, and his siblings, MacLaren, Bernice Riel, George, Reg, Wayne, Winston and Donald. Dear brother of Benjamin, Christina Booth, and Lynn Logan. Sadly missed by nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In keeping with Ken's wishes, cremation has taken place. Ken and Gwen will be laid to rest together on their 70th wedding anniversary at a private graveside service at Emily Omemee Cemetery in the springtime. In honour of Kenneth, memorial donations to Shriner's Hospital would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 11, 2020