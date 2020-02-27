|
Peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Doreen (nee Martinell) for 58 years. Loving father of Kevin McLeod (Gisele), and Kim Riel (Shawn). Cherished grandfather of J.P, Brittany, Mitch, Connor and Brooke and great grandfather to baby James. Dear brother of Chuck McLeod, Lorraine Campbell (Don), Don McLeod (Sharon), Diane Babin (Roger), Dale May and the late Ivan McLeod. Brother-in-law to Ruth McQuigge (the late Wayne) and the late Al Martinell. Sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. In accordance with Ken's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough at a later date. In memory of Ken, donations to Parkinson Canada, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 27, 2020