While surrounded by his loving family, Ken passed away peacefully at Rubidge Retirement on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Cecilia Henry (nee McGrath) (predeceased September 2019). Loving and devoted father of Ken (Anne), Terry (Vivi), Wayne, Karen McLeish (Doug) and Gary. Proud grandfather of Christopher, Kevin (Karina), Shannon (Dave), Ian (Tracy), Nicole, Gretel (Jey), Doug (Janice) and Evan. Adoring great-grandfather of Owen, Olivia, Connor and Matteo. Dear brother to Darryl Henry (Judy) and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Ken is predeceased by his siblings Don Henry, Gord Henry, Helen Remnant, Alma Pearson and Pearl Alton. In keeping with Ken's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life reception will be held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. A private family interment at Highland Park Cemetery will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to the Hospital for Sick Children would be appreciated. Expressions of condolence may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com