Kenneth HOOPER

Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Monday, June 22, 2020. Ken was a loving husband of Ruth Hooper. Dear father of Glenn, Donna, Dennis and Andy. He will be missed by his grandchildren Matthew, Heather, Jenni, Holly, Nick, Olivia, Shannon, Grace, Benton, Rosemary. Cherished great Grampa to Juliette, Leo, Gwen, Eliza, Haideyn and London. A private celebration of life will follow at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Ross Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit would be appreciated by the family. Online donations, video tributes or online written tributes can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
