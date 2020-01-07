|
|
Entered into rest at home suddenly on Friday, December 27th. Ken in his 87th year, pre-deceased by his wife Donna (Rumney) and son Gregory. Loving father of Brian Stephens (Cheryl) of Dunsford and Cheryl Stephens of Lindsay. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Jenna Stephens (Chris), Shaun Stephens (Kristie) and extended family, Angela Bentley, Jeremy (JD) McDonald, Matt McDonald and Rebecca McDonald, and their children Morgan, Laurence, Tanner and Meghan. Pre-deceased by brothers and sisters, Ralph, Marg, Hugh, Ted and Lillian, survived by, Amy McGee, Elma Giltenan, Grant (Heidi) and Joan Eyres. Also pre-deceased by Brother and sister in-laws on the Rumney side, Bob, Dene, Burt, survived by Ray (Lois), Glenna, Violet, and Joan and missed by his many nieces and nephews. It's impossible to summarize his life in a few short sentences, but Ken was well known in the area having been a home builder for over 50 years and made many friends along the way. Even in his later years he was often visited by friends both young and old who wanted nothing more than to stay in touch, have a conversation, and maybe the occasional beverage. As per his wishes, cremation has already taken place. Private interment to take place at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stoke foundation or the . Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneral home.com.