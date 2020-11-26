1/1
Kenneth ("Ken") Trodd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital at the age of 87, his family at his side. Ken leaves behind his loving wife of 20 years, Jean Beettam. Beloved son of the late Mable and Leonard Trodd. Dear brother of Helen (Bill), Fran (Norm), and Ralph (Barb) and predeceased by Barry Trodd. Father to Jeff (Teresa), Rhonda (Bob), and Greta (Terry). Stepfather to Ron (Ruth), Carole (Andrew), and Dianne (Bryan). Ken will be dearly missed by all his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Ross Memorial who provided excellent care to Ken, and support to family and friends during his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Intensive Care Unit or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Due to current public health concerns, the family will be holding a private funeral on Tuesday, November 24th at Lakeland Funeral Centre, Lindsay, ON. Attendees are required to bring and wear a mask. COVID restrictions in effect. Online condolences and donations may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved