Passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital at the age of 87, his family at his side. Ken leaves behind his loving wife of 20 years, Jean Beettam. Beloved son of the late Mable and Leonard Trodd. Dear brother of Helen (Bill), Fran (Norm), and Ralph (Barb) and predeceased by Barry Trodd. Father to Jeff (Teresa), Rhonda (Bob), and Greta (Terry). Stepfather to Ron (Ruth), Carole (Andrew), and Dianne (Bryan). Ken will be dearly missed by all his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Ross Memorial who provided excellent care to Ken, and support to family and friends during his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Intensive Care Unit or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Due to current public health concerns, the family will be holding a private funeral on Tuesday, November 24th at Lakeland Funeral Centre, Lindsay, ON. Attendees are required to bring and wear a mask. COVID restrictions in effect. Online condolences and donations may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com