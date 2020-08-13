1/1
Kevin David LaLonde
Kevin David LaLonde, age 50, of Stratford, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Stratford General Hospital on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born in Toronto, son of Anne Marie (Cameron) Melvin and the late John David Lalonde. Survived by his loving wife Shelley (Steeves) Lalonde of 30 years and he was the proud father of Anthony, Eden and Nicole. Kevin will be remembered by his siblings, Robert Lalonde ( Peterborough), Felita Tindall (Saskatchewan), Sharon & Chuck Kendrick (Lindsay), Lawrence Melvin(Oshawa), Mary Ann Melvin(Oshawa), Mardy & George Chandler (Lindsay), Noel & Barry Cameron(Cambray) and James Melvin (London). Kevin leaves many memories with his many aunts, uncles and his nieces and nephews. Besides his father, Kevin was predeceased by his son Cameron Arthur David LaLonde and by his stepfather Samuel A. Melvin, his grandparents Harold and Mary Cameron and his uncle Alex Cameron. Kevin was a member of the IBEW Local 804 and will be remembered for his dedication. In keeping with Kevin's wishes, cremation will take place, there will be no funeral home visitation or funeral service. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Stratford General Hospital Foundation through the W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411. www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 13, 2020.
