Peacefully in his 64th year at PRHC on May 18, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Terry Owen, her son Dan Harrington, her daughter Sara Harrington and her children Gage, Maddie and Abby who knew him as their Papa Kim. He is also survived by his mother Donna Griscti (London) his sister Leanne (Listowel) and Wanda (Toronto). A journeyman with the Carpenter's Union for forty years. He will be greatly missed by his family. Donations to the Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 29, 2020.