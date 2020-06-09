Passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in her 64 year. Much loved wife of Dan for 45 years. Loving mother of Bridgid (Jake) Shaw and Michael O'Brien. Cherished nana of Braydan and Callum. Dear sister of Joe Bouch, Wayne Bouch, Val (Doug) Gourlay, sister-in-law Maureen O'Brien, Kel O'Brien, Paula (Ron) Williams. Predeceased by her daughter Meghan, parents Ray and Helen Bouch, bother Gord Bouch, brother-in-law Al Middleton, and sister in law Carol Bouch. A private family burial of cremated remains will take place at St. Marys Cemetery, Lindsay. The family would like to thank family, friends, and the Ross Memorial Hospital for all the support they have provided. A celebration of Kim's life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to the Community Care Kawartha Lakes Women's Resources, Lindsay may be made through Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay or online at www.stoddarts.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 9, 2020.