Passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Bob Jorgensen of Woodview in his 89th year. Bob will be remembered as an auto mechanic in Young's Point for many years. Loved and missed by his daughter Cindy Chamberlain of Norwood and his sons Mark Jorgensen (Carol) of Lakefield and Steve Jorgensen (Holly) of Woodview. Dear grandpa of Chenise, Ben, Cole, Emily, Erin, Lane, Derrek, Amelyia, Anika and four great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister Inger, brother Ingolf and several nieces and nephews. Also remembered by his dog and companion Finley. A private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Prostate Cancer Canada as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355.