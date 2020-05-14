Koster "Hennie" Henderkien
Passed peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay Ontario on May 8th 2020. Born May 13, 1933 in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Hennie and her late husband Koert Koster survived WW2 and crossed the Atlantic in 1958 with their first child to build a new life in Canada, later adding two more children to the Koster home. She pursued many creative endeavors throughout her life. She was formerly president of Ladies of the Moose Lodge. But gardening was Hennie's greatest passion. She was past president of the Lindsay Horticulture Society where her beautiful floral arrangements received numerous awards and accolades. She was very proud that seeds she had grown still reside in the Global Seed Vault. She also enjoyed playing competitive darts for decades - with or against Koert - and was famous for challenging overly-confident young players. Hennie loved listening to music and talking about politics and current events. Her computer savvy was well known at her residence at William Place where she gained many friends. But Hennie loved nothing more than family, and her love of animals was well known. Many people called Hennie "Oma" (which means grandma in Dutch). She was even "Oma" to people outside her family, including friends of her kids and grandkids. Hennie's love was as beautiful and as bountiful as her famous bouquets. Hennie was predeceased by her husband Koert Koster Sr. and their son Koert Koster Jr. She is survived by daughters Roelie Koster (Jim Batstone) and Yvonne Milinsky (Joel), as well as sisters Alli Tulp and Toni Luchtenberg. Grandchildren Ariel Milinsky, Travis Wright (Melanie), Vanessa Wright (Simon); Sarah Yardy (David), Stephen Yardy, Adam Rogers; Victoria Visneskie (Duane), Bernadette Huron. Great-grandchildren Ezra; Avianna, Ambrose and Azalia; Tristan, Joey and Emma; Tyden, Colson and Jaxson; Talissa. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Ross Memorial Hospital Lindsy, or the Ontario Horticultural Association. A Celebration of Life will occur at a future date.


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 14, 2020.
