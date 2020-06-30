Passed away unexpectedly as the result of a car accident in Peterborough on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Beloved and adored son of Pauline Rioux and the late Jim Stansbury. Proud father of Johnny and Thomas Stansbury. Cherished brother of Anita (Josh) Anderson and Lisa (Chauncey) McCarrell. Kyle was the fun-loving Uncle to Tayler, Cole, Riley, Erica, Nick, Kaylee and Avery. He will also be deeply missed by his second Mom Sharon Sager and the mother of his children Sarah Baker. Kyle will be remembered by many family and friends for his dedication to his children who he was proud of and adored. Kyle was known as a legend in the skateboard community. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to west49 skateboard park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.