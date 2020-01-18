|
Entered into rest at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 60. Beloved partner of MaryLee Digacomo for over 40 years. Lance was the loved son of the late Revill and Laurine Bradamore. Beloved brother of Garry, Brenda Chynoweth (Ciro)(the late David), Bradley, Wayne, Keith, Brent, and the late Clinton and Gail Kay. Fondly remembered by his brother-in-law Jim Kay and many nieces and nephews, also Linda "Dora" Bezanson and Joan Purvis. Funeral service and visitation will be held at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North Lindsay on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12 noon until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment later in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery, Norland. If desired memorial donations to the Special Olympics, Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Association would be appreciated and may be made at Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 18, 2020