Passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael and cherished son, Peter. Proud grandmother of Katherine (David) Moskal-Ward, Matthew, and great-grandson Carson Ward and daughter-in-law Margaret Moskal, all of Colorado. Larisa is also survived by many relatives; Jodie (Michael) Prosciak of Kemptville, Ontario; Gerry (Bev) Stachrowski, Richard Stachrowski, the late Sophie Stachrowski and their families in Montreal as well as Chris, Justyna, Martha, and Paulina Francziszek of Peterborough and family in Poland, Bielorus, Ukraine and the United States.The family would like to thank the staff at Royal Gardens for the care and kindness she received while there. Friends are invited to a Memorial service on March 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army in her memory. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 3, 2020
