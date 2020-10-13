1/1
Larry George REID
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At Quinte Health Care Belleville General, on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Larry Reid, of Trenton, formerly of Tiny, Little Britain and Bannockburn, in his 72nd year. Son of the late Charles and Violet Reid. Husband of Eleanor (Stein) Reid. Father of Larry Jr. (Claire) Reid, Jeffery (Carmen) Reid and Michael Reid. Grandfather of Rachel, Samuel, Tyson, Zachary and Lauren. Brother of Eunice Andrews (late Jack). Brother-in-law of Norman (Carol) Stein, Keith (Lynda) Stein, Sandra Hannah (late Daryl), Stan Stein, Bev (Bryon) Wood, Allan (Pam) Stein, Calvin (Debbie) Stein, and Margaret (Doug) Weichenthal. Larry will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Larry will be greatly missed by Dax and Chase. The family will receive friends at the McConnell Funeral Home, Madoc, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Saturday, October 17. Funeral Service in the funeral home on Sunday, October 18 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Eldorado Cemetery. Donations to the Askennonia Seniors Centre-Country Jammers, Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. www.mcconnellfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved