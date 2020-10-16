Passed away at Caressant Care, McLaughin Road, Lindsay, on Monday, October 12, 2020. Laura Hamilton of Bobcaygeon in her 85th year. Loved and missed by her sons Brian Hamilton of Peterborough and Paul Hamilton of Bobcaygeon. Also missed by her grandchildren Ruby (Steve), Manny (Laura), Emily (Michael), Eric (Jessica) and great-grandchildren Wyatt, Sawyer, Isla, Stella and Dax. Survived by her sister-in-law Dorothy. Predeceased by her brother Don. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Bobcaygeon Public Library as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon at www.hendrenfuineralhome.com
or by calling 705-738-3222.