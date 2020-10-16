1/
Laura Caroline HAMILTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Caressant Care, McLaughin Road, Lindsay, on Monday, October 12, 2020. Laura Hamilton of Bobcaygeon in her 85th year. Loved and missed by her sons Brian Hamilton of Peterborough and Paul Hamilton of Bobcaygeon. Also missed by her grandchildren Ruby (Steve), Manny (Laura), Emily (Michael), Eric (Jessica) and great-grandchildren Wyatt, Sawyer, Isla, Stella and Dax. Survived by her sister-in-law Dorothy. Predeceased by her brother Don. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Bobcaygeon Public Library as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon at www.hendrenfuineralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved