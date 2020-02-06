Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Cadigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Juanita Cadigan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully on February 3, 2020 at Fairhaven Long Term Care in her 86th year. Loving wife of the late William "Bill" Cadigan for 38 years. Dear mother of the late Fred (Laurie), Frank (Catherine), Beth (Bob) Swan, Dan (Chris), Tim, Kathy (Mike) Romard, Sarah (Raymond) Brockbank, the late Will (surviving wife Donna) and late Tommy. Cherished grandmother of twenty and great grandmother of sixteen. Predeceased by grandson Anthony and great grandson Landon. Dear sister of Ivan (May) Bolton, Sylvia (Roger) Jackson, late May (Ted) Britton, Jim (Barb) Bolton, late Harold "Chub" (Teresa) Bolton and the late Marion (Pat). Laura will be remembered by many relatives and friends. Family and friends will be received at the Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Martin's Catholic Church, 513 Ennis Road, Ennismore on Friday February 7, 2020 at 11 am. Interment St. Martin's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations be made in Laura's memory to the War Amps would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -