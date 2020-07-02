1/1
Laura Marie La FONTE
Passed away at her home on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 42, after a short battle with cancer which she fought with strength, courage, and grace. Laura was the loving mother of Calli Selena Sage. She is predeceased by her mother Tammy Jones- La Fonte. Survived by her stepfather Alan Jones, and father John Bastin. She is survived by her siblings Serena Hope Bastin and Bryan Hope Bastin of Alberta, Aunt Karen and Uncle Ron Quesnel, cousins Dustin (Leanne), and Jade Quesnel, Uncle Eddie La Fonte, Janet Bath and her best friend of 16 years, Lisa Kelly. Laura was an RPN at Campbellford Memorial Hospital for 13 years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private celebration will be held in Laura's honour. If desired, donations in memory of Laura may be made to Lakeridge Health Oshawa Oncology Department. Condolences may be made online at www.CommunityAlternative.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
