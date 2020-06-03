Laurie Lynn (Lishman) LAVALLE
Peacefully at home with family by her side on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in her 61st year. Loving wife and soul mate of Mark Lavalle for over 25 years. Daughter of Shirley. Step mom of Brad, John and Christen. Aunt to Kaitlin (Dylan), Allie (Collin), Sebrina (Joe) and Sara. Sister-in-law of David (Lili) and Stephanie. Sister of Barb and half sister of Janice, Wendy and Shannon. Predeceased by her niece Rachel and her adopted mother Joyce. Laurie was greatly loved and will be missed by all her family and friends, near and far. The Lord has taken you far too early. You will be in our hearts forever and you were Mark's world. We will never forget all the good times we had with you. Cremation is entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Thank you to the paramedics that tried so hard to revive Laurie and to the PSW's that cared for her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
