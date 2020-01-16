|
In Loving Memory of a husband and father who passed away 25 years ago January 12. We thought of you today but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and the day before that too. We think of you in silence and often speak your name. All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake from which we'll never part. God has you in his arms We have you in our hearts Dorothy, Sandy, Kelley, Jim (Slip Jr.) & Family
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 16, 2020