Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lavern Mathews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavern Mathews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lavern Mathews In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of a husband and father who passed away 25 years ago January 12. We thought of you today but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and the day before that too. We think of you in silence and often speak your name. All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake from which we'll never part. God has you in his arms We have you in our hearts Dorothy, Sandy, Kelley, Jim (Slip Jr.) & Family
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lavern's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -