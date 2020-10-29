Lavina DOWNES

We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing into the peace and rest with God on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, of Lavina Mary Downes (nee Little) of Kendal, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Allan Downes. Loving mother of Linda (Ken) Sanders, Roger (Margaret) and Barry. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Jennifer (Vince) DiStefano, Alex (Melissa) Lamore, Andrew (Meghna) Lamore, Rebecca (Patrick) Schillemat, Aleisha (David) Bauer, and Jessica Downes and by her great-grandchildren, Allan and Biman Lamore, Megan and Murphy Lamore, Violet and Isabelle Schillemat, William and Henry Bauer. Predeceased by her brothers, Eldon, David and Clifford Little. Sadly missed by her sisters-in-laws Charmaine, Marilyn and Mildred Little. Fondly remembered as a dear loving aunt by her many nephews and nieces. Lavina loved playing euchre with her many card playing friends and will be missed by them all. A private funeral was held on Saturday, October 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Kendal United Church, Bowmanville Royal Canadian Legion or a charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made to www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
