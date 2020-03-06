|
Passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home. Lawrence at the age of 82, is the loving husband and best friend of Donna (Burrows). Caring father of Shelley Adams (Kevin), Cheryl Davies (Jamie), Gary Morgan (Cheryl-Lynn). Grampa of Amanda MacArthur (Jason), Kristi Germyn (Brady), Adam Davies, Phil English, Kelsey Adams, and Landin Morgan. Great-grampa "Papa" of Suzie MacArthur, Isla and Ruby Germyn and Jack MacDonald. Dear brother of Marvin, Nelson, Margo, Gladys, Phylis, and Lynda. Predeceased by parents Joseph and Edith, siblings Frank, Alice, and Nancy. Lovingly remembered by many brother-in-law's, sister-in-law's, nieces, nephews and dear family friend Anne Fountain. Lawrence is now reunited with his best friend Smitty. Lorne was a 49 year member of the Loyal Order of The Moose. The family would like to thank Dr. Stone and his staff, the nursing staff and the doctors at the Ross Memorial Hospital for their excellent care and compassion. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life and a Loyal Order of the Moose service will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or SickKids Foundation - PKU would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolence can be made at Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 6, 2020