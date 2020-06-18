Lawrence George PEARCE
At the Ross Memorial Hospital on Friday, June 12, 2020, Lorne passed away peacefully at the age of 81. Born November 16, 1938 in Toronto, Ontario to the late Leonard and Daisy. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Lant). Devoted father of Debbie Bland (Keith), Dustin (Alex) and David (Joanne), and step-father of Kim Jamieson (Tom) and Connie Holm (Gerry). Proud grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 9. Cherished brother of Joy Charboneau (Wrenn) and Freddy Pearce (Emma), and brother-in-law of Ken Lant (Barb). Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Lorne will be sadly missed and his love will continue to be felt by all who knew him. Lorne is a retired employee of the Toronto Star. He loved to coach and referee Hockey as well as play baseball and golf. In appreciation of Lorne's love for sports, donations to Canadian Tire Jump Start would be appreciated. Expressions of condolence may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
