It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Lawrence at Lakeridge Health-Port Perry, Ontario on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Lawrence, in his 76th year, was the beloved husband of Dianne (nee Mollon) for 50 years. Loving father of Cheryl (Shawn) Crowe of Valentia, Ken (Sue) of Tignish, P.E.I., Brett (Tiffany) of Manilla and Deanna (Mark) Mason of Whitby. Treasured grandpa of Cody and Rachel, Ashley and Kyle, Madison, Taylor and Blake and great grandfather of four. Dear son-in-law of Vera Mollon of Manilla and the late Earl Mollon. Predeceased by his parents Alex and Sadie Webster. Dear brother of Carl (Joan) Webster of Lindsay, Marilyn Charlebois of Ottawa, Ruthanne (Reg) Black of Manilla and the late Keith (surviving Alma) Webster of Cresswell. Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews and by the Mollon family. A private family funeral service was held at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205) with spring interment later at Eden Cemetery, Cambray. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at the Little Britain Community Centre, 9 Arena Road, Little Britain, Ontario K0M 2C0 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. with a Service of Remembrance at 2:30 P.M. If desired, memorial donations to the St. John's Presbyterian Church, Cresswell, The Canadian Lung Association or Lakeridge Health-Port Perry would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 28, 2020