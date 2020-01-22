|
Larry transitioned peacefully on Saturday January 18, 2020 at PRHC Palliative care in his 84th year with his family at his side. Loving husband of Jennifer (Purdy) for 40 years. Beloved father of Wendy, Katie step sons Chris, Rob and Jason (Jane Little). Cherished grandpa of Dana, Brandon, Abigail, Noah, Christina and Zach. Predeceased by parents Helen (Rose) and Fred Walsh. Survived by sister Sylvia (Late Ray) Anthony. A special thanks to the PRHC staff of emergency, telemetry and palliative care. Heartfelt thanks to Trisha, Bonnie and Sherry. A Memorial Celebration to be held on March 28, 2020 at 11 am at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donation to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 22, 2020