Lea Lucienne BLUETT
Passed away suddenly at her daughters home in Wasaga Beach, Ontario on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the age of 81. Beloved wife William "Bill" Bluett Sr., of Kinmount. Loving mother of Dorothy Bluett (Vince Falcitelli), and Bill Bluett Jr. Loving grandmother of Monique, Bruce, Rene, Mathew and Jordan. Dear sister of Karen (Bill) Jarvis, Jackie Wilson, Sandra (Leo) Labbe, Bob (Zandra) Ross. Fondly remembered by her cousins Debbie Horton, Joanne Lafrance, Barb Horton, and by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. In keeping with Lea's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment service will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Cemetery in Kinmount, Ontario on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial Donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 16, 2020.
