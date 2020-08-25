1/1
Lenore Fern Kenny
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lenore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lenore Fern Kenny, age 75 of Beaverton passed from this to eternal life on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia. Survived by her beloved husband Patrick Kenny of 58 years and her children, Kevin (Barb), Carroll (Bruce), Linda, Patrick (Sharon) and granddaughter Fontaine. Lenore loved her family, beautiful gardens and wildlife. She loved to out do everyone at our annual theme parties. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved