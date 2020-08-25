Lenore Fern Kenny, age 75 of Beaverton passed from this to eternal life on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia. Survived by her beloved husband Patrick Kenny of 58 years and her children, Kevin (Barb), Carroll (Bruce), Linda, Patrick (Sharon) and granddaughter Fontaine. Lenore loved her family, beautiful gardens and wildlife. She loved to out do everyone at our annual theme parties. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.



