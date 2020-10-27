1/1
Leo Francis KELLY
1942-09-04 - 2020-10-22
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 with his wife by his side. Leo was a retired Tool and Die Maker at GM, where he worked for over 40 years. He was a very social man and enjoyed his time at the lawn bowling club, golfing, playing goaltender for Oldtimer hockey leagues, both in the Newcastle and Peterborough area, and he always enjoyed spending time with his family. Leo is loved and will be dearly missed by his wife of 57 years Nancy (nee Compton), his children Brad (Debbie), Shawna Badour (Brent) and Tracey Russell (Brian), his grandchildren Ryan and Dylan Kelly, Brittany and Justin Badour, and Breann and Cameron Russell, and his beloved fur friend Hanna, who was with him at the end. Cherished by his sister Carol VanMiddelkoop, brother-in-law and sister-in-law John & Lynne Compton, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Alice and Gilbert Kelly, brother Bob, and sister and husband Betty and Ken Clark. Special thanks to all EMT's who responded and tried to save Leo for us. A private family service will take place on Monday, October 26, 2020 at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. Cremation. If desired, donations can be made in Leo's memory to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Canada. Donations may be made and/ or condolences shared by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.738.3222.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved