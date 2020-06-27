Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Center on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 82. Leo was the beloved husband of the late Elly Hannivan. Loving Father of Kevin Hannivan and Paul Hannivan (Karen). Cherished Grampy of Simone, Alex and Patrick. Dear brother of Jim Hannivan (Jean), Brian Hannivan and the late Robert Hannivan. He will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will take place at the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay on Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. If desired, a memorial donation to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 27, 2020.