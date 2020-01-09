Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leon O'Dette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon O'Dette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon O'Dette Obituary
Of Clearwater BC passed away on Friday, December 20 at Vancouver General Hospital at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Patti-Jo and loving father of Ryan (Leanne), Andrea (Scott) and Derek (Kate). Proud Pappa of Alexa, McGary, Matthew, Mason, Slade and Charlie. Son of Rosemary Herrington and brother of Rosemary, Mike, Larry, Doug, Allan and Andy. Leon spent his career working in the BC Forestry Industry, was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved the outdoors. At Leon's request donations in his memory to the Canadian Canoe Museum can be made if you desire. To make a donation call 705-748-9153 or 1-866-342-2663
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -