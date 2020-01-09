|
Of Clearwater BC passed away on Friday, December 20 at Vancouver General Hospital at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Patti-Jo and loving father of Ryan (Leanne), Andrea (Scott) and Derek (Kate). Proud Pappa of Alexa, McGary, Matthew, Mason, Slade and Charlie. Son of Rosemary Herrington and brother of Rosemary, Mike, Larry, Doug, Allan and Andy. Leon spent his career working in the BC Forestry Industry, was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved the outdoors. At Leon's request donations in his memory to the Canadian Canoe Museum can be made if you desire. To make a donation call 705-748-9153 or 1-866-342-2663