Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Valerie (nee Bryant) for 51 years. Loving father of Len and his wife Lisa and Quentin and his wife Kelly. Cherished grandfather of Madelyn, Mitchell, Cameron and Brody. Dear brother of the Lavern (Ruby), Grace Pearce, Max (Linda) and brother-in-law of Leo Bryant (Gwyneth), Gwen Nicholls (late Garth), Sheila Cooper (Holly), Glen Bryant (Elaine), Fern Eason (John), Philip Bryant (Laura) and Denise Magee (Hugh). Predeceased by his sister, Verna Crego. Leonard will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Leonard retired from General Motors after 31 years. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. Leonard was a proud member of the Six Pack Hunt Club. At Leonard's request, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. In memory of Leonard, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences and donations may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com
.