Leonard POIRIER
1925-11-22 - 2020-10-18
It's with great sadness that the family of Leonard Poirier shares the news of his passing on October 18, 2020. Leonard was just shy of his 95th birthday. Leonard was a devoted husband to his late, one true love, Marie Louise Leblanc and a proud father to his late son Gerald Poirier (Julie Poirier) and Cindy Cobb. He will be missed by his grandchildren Alanna Cobb (Sergio), Brendan Cobb, Christine Glaves (Rory), Suzanne Roach, Jamie Poirier, and his many great-grandchildren with whom he was so proud and fortunate to have met and spent time with. Leonard will be missed dearly by his many friends and neighbours in the Fenelon Falls community. A private memorial mass will take place a St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Fenelon Falls. Memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. To leave an on-line condolence, a memorial donation or share a memory or photo please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
(705) 887-3130
