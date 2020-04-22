Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Teer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Malcolm Teer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Malcolm Teer Obituary
Sadly passed away on April 12, 2020 at the Ros Memorial Palitive care in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Lois (Bowins) for 32 years. Predeceased by his first wife Marina Elvira in 1983. Loving father of James, Lori (John Bennet), Karen (Chris Vitton), Tracy (Keith Swaton). Beloved Papa of Sarah (Justin Hill), Jason Bennet, Justin (Emily), Dunford, Taylor Dunford and Cody Doland, Dear brother of Marjorie Richardson, Beverly Teer, Gary Teer, Doreen and Bob Erwin predeceased. Many nieces and nephews. Beloved step father of JoAnne (Dave McDonald), and Robert Belum. Beloved step grandpa of Jeffery Belum, John, Erin, Andrew McDonald, and David predeceased. Step Great Grandfather to five. Brother-in-law to Sterling and Jana Bowins, Roy Bowins, Jim and Marilyn Bowins, Sheila Bowins and Glen Worrell. Cremation has taken place. Arrangments later to the Beaverton Cemetery.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -