Sadly passed away on April 12, 2020 at the Ros Memorial Palitive care in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Lois (Bowins) for 32 years. Predeceased by his first wife Marina Elvira in 1983. Loving father of James, Lori (John Bennet), Karen (Chris Vitton), Tracy (Keith Swaton). Beloved Papa of Sarah (Justin Hill), Jason Bennet, Justin (Emily), Dunford, Taylor Dunford and Cody Doland, Dear brother of Marjorie Richardson, Beverly Teer, Gary Teer, Doreen and Bob Erwin predeceased. Many nieces and nephews. Beloved step father of JoAnne (Dave McDonald), and Robert Belum. Beloved step grandpa of Jeffery Belum, John, Erin, Andrew McDonald, and David predeceased. Step Great Grandfather to five. Brother-in-law to Sterling and Jana Bowins, Roy Bowins, Jim and Marilyn Bowins, Sheila Bowins and Glen Worrell. Cremation has taken place. Arrangments later to the Beaverton Cemetery.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 22, 2020