|
|
Passed away peacefully in her home on December 22, 2019 at the age of 27. Born in Peterborough, Ontario on August 31, 1992, Lida touched the lives of countless people. Lida graduated from Peterborough Collegiate and Vocational School (PCVS) in 2010, received her Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences from Queen's University in 2014, and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Trent University in 2016. Always committed to helping improve the lives of others, Lida travelled to Honduras for her nursing placement to promote community health. Following graduation, she cared for newborns in Mount Sinai Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Toronto. Lida was fondly known by friends and colleagues for her compassionate attitude, incredible sense of humour, and close friendships. Lida is survived by her mother (Farzaneh Farrah), father (Amir), twin brother (Sina), grandparents (Homa and Ahmad), aunts (Fariba, Ferdows, and Shadi). She will be deeply missed by friends and family. Her Celebration of Life will be held on February 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at PACE (formerly PCVS) Auditorium at 201 McDonnel Street, Peterborough, Ontario, with a reception to follow. Donations will be accepted for a scholarship in Lida's name to continue her work in nursing.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 12, 2020