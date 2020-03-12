|
Passed away peacefully March 6, 2020 at Victoria Manor, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Gertrude Lofthouse and William Brimbecom. As well her husbands Melville Worsley (1976) and Gordon McNeice (2013). Beloved sister of Marjory (Omer) Cliche (Deceased 1980 and 1975), Robert (Gail) Brimbecom and Daisy Brimbecom. Loving mother of Phyllis (Fred) Bolton, Sheila (Len) Parker, and Mary Anne (Ron) MacEachern. Survived by ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren, four nieces and a nephew. With a special thank you to Iris and Cheryl for their ongoing love and support. Lillian taught both elementary and secondary school for many years in the Lindsay area with a strong passion and retired from the Victoria Board of Education in 1985. She enjoyed knitting various projects for family members and friends. Cremation has taken place, a spring interment at Zion Fenelon cemetery. Donations to the Woodville food bank in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 12, 2020