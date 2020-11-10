It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we say goodbye. Lillian passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre at the age of 77 with her husband and children by her side. Lillian was the beloved wife of Burnley (Bernie) Nickerson and mother of Nancy (David) Merkley, Owen Sound, John (Carie) Nickerson, Oshawa, 0Peter (Lesley) Nickerson, Brooklin and Joseph Nickerson. Oakwood. Dearly missed by her grandchildren Megan, Alissa (Shane), Matthew (Emily), Tyler, Julia, Sidney, Merinda, Everett, great grandchildren Violet and Miles and her step-grandchildren Matthew, Meghan (Scott). Daughter of the late Joseph and Hilda (Bruhm) Veinot, Lillian is survived by her brothers Mervin (Faye), West Peabody, MA, David (Veronica), Deerfield, NS and sisters Joan (Sheldon) Bisson, Lower Sackville, NS, Brenda (Glen) Crouse, Wilmot, NS and sister-in-law Jennie, Lower Clarence, NS. Predeceased by Vernon, Garnet, Carolyn and Louise. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews and extended family. Lillian was born and raised in Lawrencetown, NS. After meeting Bernie in 1963 they married and moved to Lindsay, Ontario where they have raised their family and called it home for 56 years. Many lifelong friendships were made along the way. Lillian was a longtime volunteer at Cambridge St. United Church where she was very passionate about her work in the UCW. Many hours spent planning events, preparing meals and sandwiches. The church truly felt like home to her. She cherished family gatherings, visiting with friends and chatting on the phone. Most famous with her grandkids for her "Nanny cookies". Lillian worked as a medical transcriptionist at the RMH for many years earning her 25 years appreciation and retired in 2002. She has spent winters in Mexico and enjoyed her summers with family at the cottage in NS. She was a real people person, an inspiration to all and loved by many. Private family service to be held at Cambridge St. United Church on Saturday, November 14 at 11:00 a.m. with private interment at Riverside Cemetery following. Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Please join live stream service located on the Cambridge St. United church website at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cambridge Street United Church UCW would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the funeral home, or online at www.mackeys.ca