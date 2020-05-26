Lily Janet HARVEY
Peacefully passed away with her family at her side at her residence Cannington, on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Lily (Bain) Harvey was the beloved wife of the late Walter Harvey. Loved mother of Douglas (Susanne) of Cannington, Bill (Cindy) of Bolsover, Ian (Yvonne) of Australia, Jan (Ian) and Caroline of Scotland. Lovingly remembered by thirteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and three great-greatgrandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Beacan Presbyterian Church Building Fund would be greatly appreciated by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

