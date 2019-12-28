|
|
On Wednesday, December 25, 2019 mom left us peacefully to join her parents, Clarence and Evelene for a Christmas reunion - her very favourite time of year! Linda was loved by Paul for the past 61 years and married for 55 of those. Devoted and loving mother to Jennifer and Kevin of Peterborough, Andrew and Kerrie of Warsaw, and Michael and Jennifer of Peterborough. Extremely proud grandmother to Skyler, Kody, Morgan, Jordan, and Ava. Aunt to Brenda, John and Philip, and their families. Our family extends their deepest gratitude to all of the nurses, doctors, psw's and staff at PRHC and Extendicare Peterborough for their incredible support and care over the past two years and to all of our friends who have supported mom and all of us through this journey. Linda was a talented florist and artisan, well known for over thirty years at the Peterborough Farmer's Market and Peterborough Guild of Arts and Crafts. She was a very generous and dedicated friend and mother to many. To best honour mom for who she truly was, in lieu of flowers we suggest a kind deed or gesture to another person or even a contribution to the food bank would be idea. Visitation will take place at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News from Dec. 28, 2019 to Dec. 26, 2020