Linda Jean Wood

Linda Jean Wood Obituary
At Lakefield Extendicare on Friday, February 14, 2020 in her 72nd year. Beloved daughter of the late William and Beatrice "Jean" (nee Holtby). Loving sister of Debbie Rose (Ron Bilmer). Cherished aunt of Christie Hobbins (Tom) and her family Jordan, Jacob, Caleb and Jaxon. In accordance with Linda's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family service held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. The family would like to thank Lakefield Extendicare for being so compassionate and caring In memory of Linda and in lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 21, 2020
