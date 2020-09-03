Linda passed away peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 72 years. She is loved and missed by her husband of 50 years, Barry Rawlinson and her son Zach Rawlinson. Survived by her brother Tom Cookson (Janice), brothers-in-law Wayne Rawlinson (Sherry), Keith Rawlinson (Joanne) and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Cecil and Margaret and sister Valerie. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Hospice Peterborough as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355.