Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in her 66th year. Beloved mother of Margaret Bye (Steve), Tony McGlynn (Siobhan Hicks), Shannon McGlynn (Andrew Reeds) and David "D.J." McGlynn. Cherished grandmother of Kyle, Katie, Alex, Michael, Kasey, Savannah, Tori, Jamie, Dylan, Kenneth, Adrianna, Sofia, Madison and great-grandmother of Aubree and Hannah. Dear sister of James McGlynn (Deyna) and the late Patricia Shaw (Johnathan). Much loved aunt of Melissa, Adam, Alicia and Alexis. Linda will be sadly missed by her extended family and her many friends. Loved daughter of her parents the late Neil and Dorothy McGlynn. In accordance with Linda's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private graveside service held at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Linda, donations to the Hospital for Sick children or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family and can be made through HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 12, 2020.
