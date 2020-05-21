Linda S. GILLESPIE
1957-08-11 - 2020-03-18
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Suzanne Gillespie announces her passing Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Linda was very strong, loving, kind and respectful to everyone she met. She was involved as a leader in Scouts/Cubs Canada, in Oshawa, Bowmanville and Peterborough for 15 years. She had many accomplishments throughout her life. Linda is survived by her father Joseph Gillespie and is predeceased by her mother Afton-Gwen (Vaness 2011). Linda will be sadly missed by her son Allan and grandchildren Daimon and Morgan. Linda was very cherished by her siblings Ronald, Brenda, Darlene and her nephew Joseph Gillespie (Andreah) and great-niece Sawyer. She will also be sadly missed by her aunts Elaine Gillespie, Gale and uncle Wayne Nicholson as well as her extended family, friends and her little girl she has had for 20 years, her cat, Francine Angelica. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, social workers, dialysis unit, and to all nurses, Dr. Turner on C2 and Dr. Darren Barber and staff for all their wonderful loving care of Linda throughout her stay in hospital and home. A celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations to Peterborough Regional Health Centre would be greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved