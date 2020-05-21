It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Suzanne Gillespie announces her passing Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Linda was very strong, loving, kind and respectful to everyone she met. She was involved as a leader in Scouts/Cubs Canada, in Oshawa, Bowmanville and Peterborough for 15 years. She had many accomplishments throughout her life. Linda is survived by her father Joseph Gillespie and is predeceased by her mother Afton-Gwen (Vaness 2011). Linda will be sadly missed by her son Allan and grandchildren Daimon and Morgan. Linda was very cherished by her siblings Ronald, Brenda, Darlene and her nephew Joseph Gillespie (Andreah) and great-niece Sawyer. She will also be sadly missed by her aunts Elaine Gillespie, Gale and uncle Wayne Nicholson as well as her extended family, friends and her little girl she has had for 20 years, her cat, Francine Angelica. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, social workers, dialysis unit, and to all nurses, Dr. Turner on C2 and Dr. Darren Barber and staff for all their wonderful loving care of Linda throughout her stay in hospital and home. A celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations to Peterborough Regional Health Centre would be greatly appreciated.



