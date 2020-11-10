1/1
Lindsay OWEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lindsay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(A faithful volunteer at the information desk at the Ross Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Red Cross, Canadian Diabetic Association and Meals on Wheels) Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 95. Eileen Owen (née Foster) was the beloved wife of the late John Owen. Loving mother of Janet and her husband Jim Mackey and Elaine Owen and the late Robert Rodd. Cherished and loved Nana to Owen (Lianne) Mackey, Christopher (Diane) Mackey, Devon Mackey (Lindsay Walker), and Joshua Rodd, also dearly loved Nana "O" to Annaliese, Austin, Wyatt, Aiden, Olivia, Sydney, Elora, Mason, Harper and Connor and fondly remembered by extended family members. The family would like to thank all who cared for Eileen at William Place and Ross Memorial Hospital. A private family service will take place at Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay. Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired, memorial donations to the Humane Society Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved