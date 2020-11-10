(A faithful volunteer at the information desk at the Ross Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Red Cross, Canadian Diabetic Association and Meals on Wheels) Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 95. Eileen Owen (née Foster) was the beloved wife of the late John Owen. Loving mother of Janet and her husband Jim Mackey and Elaine Owen and the late Robert Rodd. Cherished and loved Nana to Owen (Lianne) Mackey, Christopher (Diane) Mackey, Devon Mackey (Lindsay Walker), and Joshua Rodd, also dearly loved Nana "O" to Annaliese, Austin, Wyatt, Aiden, Olivia, Sydney, Elora, Mason, Harper and Connor and fondly remembered by extended family members. The family would like to thank all who cared for Eileen at William Place and Ross Memorial Hospital. A private family service will take place at Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay. Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired, memorial donations to the Humane Society Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca