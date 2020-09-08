Passed away at the PRHC on Friday, September 4, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Shirley nee Millar. Loving father of Janice Hempstead (Chris Crowe), Wendy Lance (Kevin Crowe) and Shannon Hempstead-Leckie (Jody Hinze). Poppa Butch will be sadly missed by Amanda Prentice (John Daly), Carley Prentice (Joel Kehoe), Anthony Lance, Nick Lance (Kristal Field), Ty Lance, Trinty, Talisyn, Lincoln Leckie, his great-grandson Toby and soon to be great-granddaughter, Ember. Dear brother of Helen Hoerig (the late Fred) and the late Howard (the late Barb). Uncle Butch will be remembered by his many nieces, nephews and their extended families. There will be fond memories held of Butch by all of his Lee Street Neighbours, his Horseshoe and Dart Club Buddies. In keeping with Butch's wishes a cremation will take place and a Celebration of his Life will be announced at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions have been eased. In memory of Butch, donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com